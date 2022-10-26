WATCH: Thick Tumbleweeds Trap Colorado Couple In Their Home

By Zuri Anderson

October 26, 2022

Something you may see out of a fantasy story happened to a Colorado couple over the weekend: huge piles of tumbleweeds trapping them inside their home.

Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told KRDO she felt helpless when hundreds of tumbleweeds surrounded her home Sunday morning (October 23). Winds up to 60 mph pushed these dry plants onto her property, blocking every exit out of her house. They were even on top of her car.

"I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds. We couldn't even get out of here," she said. "I thought it was a bad dream."

KRDO's news broadcast also showed the pesky plants overtaking the road to the couple's home. Gross herself said she couldn't see the roadway.

"I almost ran into the neighbor's fence because I didn't know where I was," she told reporters. "You had to fight yourself through the tumbleweeds, which were above the car. You had to push yourself into it."

Gross, her husband, and neighbors reportedly spent hours clearing tumbleweeds from the road that morning.

She wasn't the only person complaining about these pesky plants. Other Southern Colorado residents reported tumbleweeds burying their yards, as well.

El Paso County officials confirmed to KRDO that they sent out crews on Sunday and Monday (October 24) to clean up public "rights-of-way." Public works employees don't remove tumbleweeds from private property, and homeowners are advised to dump them at local landfills.

