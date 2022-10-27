Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

By Zuri Anderson

October 27, 2022

Barbecued salmon, fried potatoes and vegetables on wooden background
Photo: Getty Images

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food.

For those who need recommendations, TripAdvisor rolled out its Travelers' Choice awards for 2022. One of these lists includes the best fine dining restaurants in the U.S., chosen by reviewers and travelers.

Three Florida restaurants made it on the list! The first one mentioned is Six Tables a Restaurant in Boca Raton, an upscale steakhouse that's "more than a dinner, more of an experience." Come here for a prix-fixe, multi-course dinner that changes every season.

Then there's Collage Restaurant in St. Augustine. Described as a "food lover's paradise," diners can look forward to fresh local seafood, steaks, lamb, and veal, "using international flavor profiles," according to the restaurant's website. Reviewers also enjoyed the warm and cozy ambiance of Collage -- a perfect complement to the stellar meals.

Last and certainly not least is The Bazaar by Jose Andres, a Miami Beach spot bringing guests "a collection of imaginative culinary experiences that offer pioneering delicacies and delicious libations." The Spanish-style cuisine also has South Beach-inspired Latin flavors!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.