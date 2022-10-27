Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
By Zuri Anderson
October 27, 2022
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food.
For those who need recommendations, TripAdvisor rolled out its Travelers' Choice awards for 2022. One of these lists includes the best fine dining restaurants in the U.S., chosen by reviewers and travelers.
Three Florida restaurants made it on the list! The first one mentioned is Six Tables a Restaurant in Boca Raton, an upscale steakhouse that's "more than a dinner, more of an experience." Come here for a prix-fixe, multi-course dinner that changes every season.
Then there's Collage Restaurant in St. Augustine. Described as a "food lover's paradise," diners can look forward to fresh local seafood, steaks, lamb, and veal, "using international flavor profiles," according to the restaurant's website. Reviewers also enjoyed the warm and cozy ambiance of Collage -- a perfect complement to the stellar meals.
Last and certainly not least is The Bazaar by Jose Andres, a Miami Beach spot bringing guests "a collection of imaginative culinary experiences that offer pioneering delicacies and delicious libations." The Spanish-style cuisine also has South Beach-inspired Latin flavors!
Check out TripAdvisor's full list of stunning fine-dining restaurants.