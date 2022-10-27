Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food.

For those who need recommendations, TripAdvisor rolled out its Travelers' Choice awards for 2022. One of these lists includes the best fine dining restaurants in the U.S., chosen by reviewers and travelers.

Three Florida restaurants made it on the list! The first one mentioned is Six Tables a Restaurant in Boca Raton, an upscale steakhouse that's "more than a dinner, more of an experience." Come here for a prix-fixe, multi-course dinner that changes every season.