Halloween Exclusive: Cryptids, Conspiracies, And Fortnite
By John Popham
October 28, 2022
This Halloween weekend the hosts of the hit conspiracy podcast Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know are live at State Farm Park in iHeartLand on Fortnite.
Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin, and Noel Brown will be on screen throughout the weekend and into Halloween talking about cryptids, creatures like Sasquatch, Loch Ness Monster, etc.
“A cryptid is an animal that a lot of people believe exists, but has never been proven to exist,” said Bowlin. “There are a lot of monsters in the modern day that people genuinely believe in.”
Players can participate in Halloween themed games around iHeartLand while they listen. Check out the haunted house themed escape room or drive around the race car track. All while listening to three conspiracy buffs describe a giant bat creature that stalks the residents of Java, Indonesia.
“All of the sudden, this thing swoops down from above, and it's got huge wings. It’s coming straight towards you, you see the talons, you see the dark eyes, then you notice the face looks a little like a primate,” said Frederick. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have just encountered an Ahool.”
The podcast event ends Halloween night, but it will not be the last. Make sure to follow iHeartPodcasts on all social media channels to see when the next event is announced. If you want to check out iHeartLand and explore everything it has to offer launch Fortnite, change the game mode, and enter island code 6144-7573-9391.
Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know has a library full of podcast episodes dedicated to the strange, the oddities, and the unbelievable. Does China have psychic child soldiers? What is the NSA really up to? Find the answers to the stuff they don’t want you to know on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.