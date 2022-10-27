Here Are The Best Spuds In Phoenix

Today is National Potato Day! Whether you're into mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, or classic french fries, there's somewhere in Phoenix for you.

So where is the best place to go in Phoenix to get some potatoes to celebrate the day?

Yelp has a list of the best recommended restaurants in town to get potatoes.

According to Yelp, the best place in Phoenix to get some spuds is Later Tater. One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Amazing baked potatoes! Ran into them at the Carefree Enchanted Pumpkin Garden. Not only are all the menu items & ingredients so mouth watering themselves, the potato texture & quality of the huge baked potato itself, minus everything else, was something I've rarely had before...melt in your mouth perfection. Went with the Carne Asada potato - it was wonderful - it was so hard to pick just one, they all sound & looked so good."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in the Phoenix area for spuds:

Later Tater Potato Corner The American Poutine Polish Goodies Aimee's Swine House All Pierogi Kitchen & Euro Market Edelweiss Biergarten Happy Potato Saffron JAK First Watch

The full list of restaurants can be found on Yelp's website.