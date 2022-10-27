Man Who Assaulted Capital Police Officer On Jan. 6 Receives Prison Sentence

A Tennesse man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

Prosecutors said that Albuquerque Cosper Head grabbed Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone by the neck and yelled, "I got one!" to the crowd. He then tossed Fanone down the Capitol steps into a violent mob waiting at the bottom.

Fanone was left scarred after the brutal assault, which included somebody attacking him with a stun gun. At one point, somebody in the crowd tried to take away his service weapon and threatened to kill him with it.

"[Fanone] was protecting the very essence of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power after a democratic election," U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said before handing down the sentence. "He was protecting America."

"He was your prey," Jackson said. "He was your trophy."