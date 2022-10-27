Mother Wanted In Connection With Dead Boy Who Was Found In A Suitcase

The Indiana State Police have identified the body of a young boy who was found in a suitcase that was dumped on the side of the road in rural Washington County.

The boy was identified as five-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, and authorities are trying to locate his mother, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, in connection with his death. She is facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.

An autopsy report determined that the young boy, who would have turned six on October 24, died due to an electrolyte imbalance that caused gastroenteritis. The boy appeared well-cared for and had no signs of trauma or abuse.

Authorities have arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. Authorities said that the two women were "not physically related to each other" but did not provide any additional information about their relationship.

Investigators were able to identify Coleman and Anderson by pulling their fingerprints off of the trash bag that contained Jordan's remains.

According to the probable cause affidavit viewed by WLWT, Anderson thought that her son was possessed by evil spirits.

"I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name, and he is 100 years old. Need assistance," she allegedly wrote a few days before the suitcase with Cairo's body was discovered.

Authorities have asked the public for help locating Anderson, who was last seen in Los Angeles.

"This whole case is about justice," ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said.