New York Post Twitter Account Hacked With Racist And Vulgar Headlines

UPDATE: The New York Post said that has concluded that it was not hacked and the headlines were posted by an employee.

“The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts,” the paper said in a statement.

The New York Post's Twitter account was hijacked by hackers who posted a series of racist and violent headlines. According to Variety, the headlines included "We Must Assassinate AOC for America," "Devine: We Must Murder Joe and Hunter Biden," and "Gov. Abbott: I Will Start Ordering Border Patrol to Start Slaughtering Illegals."

The tweets contained photos and links, though the links clicked through to pages that did not work.

The Post has since regained control of its Twitter account and deleted the tweets.

"The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause," the paper tweeted.

"We've taken down the vile and reprehensible content posted by the hackers and continue to investigate the cause," a spokesperson told CNBC.

According to Tech Crunch, it is believed the hackers managed to access the New York Post's content management system and Social Flow, a third-party platform for posting to social media.