Westside Gunn Recruits Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, DJ Drama & More For New LP
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2022
Westside Gunn has recruited an army of Hip-Hop's heavy hitters to come through for the final installment of his long-running album series.
On Friday, October 28, the Buffalo, N.Y. native dropped off 10 via Griselda and EMPIRE. The 12-track album acts as the conclusion to his Hitler Wears Hermes, which he launched a decade ago. Gunn also enlists rap stars like A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, Robby Takac (of the Goo Goo Dolls), RZA, The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz and Pete Rock to throw down on the LP.
“It’s only right that we end here," Westside Gunn said about the album. "All special things get a memorial release. The last double album was going to be the final one, but it felt weird leaving off at nine and not 10. I had to celebrate this series which has meant so much to fans. Everything I do sounds nothing like the last thing I did. That’s the creative in me, and I’m always going to push the culture forward. I’m ending this on a really special note with 10.”
Westside Gunn initially started the series as a play on The Devil Wears Prada. He intended to close out the series with HWH8, which he dropped as a double-sided album with two editions. Side A features Mach-Hommy, Jadakiss, Lil Wayne, DJ Clue, Sauce Walka while Side B holds collaborations with Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, AZ, Tyler The Creator and more.
Listen to Westside Gunn's new album 10 below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE