“It’s only right that we end here," Westside Gunn said about the album. "All special things get a memorial release. The last double album was going to be the final one, but it felt weird leaving off at nine and not 10. I had to celebrate this series which has meant so much to fans. Everything I do sounds nothing like the last thing I did. That’s the creative in me, and I’m always going to push the culture forward. I’m ending this on a really special note with 10.”



Westside Gunn initially started the series as a play on The Devil Wears Prada. He intended to close out the series with HWH8, which he dropped as a double-sided album with two editions. Side A features Mach-Hommy, Jadakiss, Lil Wayne, DJ Clue, Sauce Walka while Side B holds collaborations with Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, AZ, Tyler The Creator and more.



Listen to Westside Gunn's new album 10 below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE