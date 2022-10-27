What’s Next For ‘The Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah?

Noah added he also enjoys being involved behind the camera at his production studio. His company creates shows for children’s TV and awards shows, as well as movies. Although this will give him a creative outlet without the pressures of hosting, Noah still wants to perform for a live audience, just on his own terms.

“For now, I am focused on getting back on the road,” he said. “The pandemic was a little hard for me, I’m not going to lie, emotionally. I know I was in a privileged position, but man I missed being with the people.”

Before Jon Stewart stepped away from The Daily Show in 2015, he tried to recruit Noah to the program, except the comedian wasn’t really interested at the time. When he first got the call about joining the popular satirical news show, Noah had just begun his first overseas tour and didn’t want to lose out on the experience.

“You know what it’s like,” he said to Lipa. “It’s a gradual process. Everyone knows you when the blow up happens, but it’s when you are doing that one show, when you're having that one moment.”

Listen to "Trevor Noah," to hear the full conversation about Noah's career. The pair also discuss his memoir, Born a Crime, the story of the comedian's childhood in apartheid South Africa.

