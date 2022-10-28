Dvsn Comes Through With Their New Album Featuring BLEU & Jagged Edge
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2022
dvsn comes through their latest batch of smooth bangers.
On Friday, October 28, the R&B duo dropped their fifth album Working On My Karma via OVO Sound/Warner Records. Singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 cooked up 12 brutally sincere records that you can vibe to while you rethink all the relationship decisions you've ever made. The refreshing album, which is executively produced by Jermaine Dupri, contains stand-out collaborations with BLEU and Jagged Edge. In addition to the cheater's anthem "If I Get Caught," dvsn also serves up smooth yet emotional bangers like "Stay Faithful" and "Don't Take Your Love."
The Canadian-born artists delivered the first single "If I Get Caught" back in July. The honest record contains a sample from JAY-Z's "Song Cry" off his 2001 album The Blueprint. Prior to its release, dvsn revealed what Hov initially thought about the song before he cleared the sample.
"I didn't think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry," Hov texted Dupri. "I stand corrected. I just want a disclaimer that says.. That I said.. This song is wrong ! Haaaaa And you're good."
A month ago, the duo dropped the second single from the project "What's Up" featuring Jagged Edge. The music video for the track picks up where the wild visuals for "If I Get Caught" left off.
Watch the video and listen to dvsn's new album below.