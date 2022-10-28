Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) didn't have to do much to get into character for his upcoming movie Taurus. The film, which follows the life of troubled rising star Cole as he tries to find inspiration for his next record while grappling with addiction and the dark sides of fame and the music industry, is a semi-autobiographical look into Baker's own life and struggles.

In fact, MGK explained just how close the movie is to his reality during an interview at the Berlin Film Festival (via People). "We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me," said the musician/actor, whose real life astrological sign is Taurus. "They stick me as a character all the time — which, maybe I presented myself to the world as — but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film."

Taurus will be showing in theaters, On Demand, and digitally on November 18 and also stars Maddie Hasson, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory, Jr., with Ruby Rose and Scoot McNairy. It was written and directed by Tim Sutton, who also worked with Baker on last year's Western The Last Son. The film will also feature music from MGK.

Watch the first trailer for Taurus below.