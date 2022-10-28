Residents Fight Off Armed 18-Year-Old Who Broke Into Their Apartment

Residents at an apartment in Indiana fought off an armed teenager who tried to break in early Thursday (October 27) morning.

The Kokomo Police Department said that 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler broke into the apartment around 3:30 a.m. and pointed the gun at three people living inside.

The residents grabbed Tyler and tried to take his gun. While they managed to wrestle his gun away, Tyler pulled out a second weapon.

The group continued to attack Tyler, and the gun went off, though nobody was injured. The group was able to disarm Tyler for a second time and held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.

Officers arrived and took Tyler into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for numerous injuries to his face. Once he was released from the hospital, he was booked on felony burglary charges.

Officials did not say if the residents in the apartment suffered any injuries during their struggle with Tyler.