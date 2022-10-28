Texas Man Kills Ex-Wife While Talking To 911 Operator About Failed Marriage

A woman on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator was fatally shot by her ex-husband as she was telling authorities about her marriage that recently ended. The man took his own life shortly after.

It all went down at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday (October 27) in Lewisville, according to NBC News. The woman called 9-1-1 and she was heard arguing with a man in the parking lot of their apartment complex. "Multiple gunshots could be heard, and the call went silent," police said. Witnesses also called 9-1-1, saying a man shot a woman multiple times before taking his own life.

Police found the woman lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 6:30 a.m., the news outlet reported. At a different hospital an hour later, the man was pronounced dead.

This isn't the first time officers respond to a domestic violence incident at this address. Police are describing the incident as a murder-suicide.