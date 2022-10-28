The Who's Roger Daltrey Really Wants Oasis To Get Back Together
By Katrina Nattress
October 28, 2022
Roger Daltrey and YUNGBLUD were the latest musicians to chat with each other for Rolling Stone's "Musician on Musician" feature, and during their talk a lot came up, including Oasis — a band The Who singer would really like to see get back together.
The topic came up with Daltrey told a story about Liam Gallagher and asked YUNGBLUD if he'd met him.
"I’ve never met him. But I love his band. I like his naughtiness. He’s got his bite," the young English rocker said.
"He’s just got an edge, and I wish [Oasis] would just get back together," Daltrey lamented. "Liam, though, has really carved out a niche for himself now, and I love him. I think he’s fabulous. He’s totally honest. He’s not frightened of saying how he feels. Very similar to you. You remind me of him a bit. He’s from the other side, though! I’ve got a Yorkshire daughter from Huddersfield."
Elsewhere in their conversation, YUNGBLUD revealed that a major label was willing to sign him — but only if he competed in, and won, The Voice.
"When I came [to London from Doncaster], I started playing gigs and went to art school for a bit, and I was completely lost..." he recalled. "We put a video on the internet that we’d made, and a young A&R found it and went into Virgin, and then went, 'All right, let’s put you on The Voice.' I was like, 'No f**king way.'”
"I remember them saying, 'We’ll put you on The Voice, and if you win it, we’ll sign you. But you can’t sing about politics' — because I was starting to write about sexuality, fashion, gender … And I just said no," YUNGBLUD continued. "If you say no to a major label, it’s like, 'Oh, s**t, what do I do now?' And I literally just [picked] up my iPhone and was like, 'This is how I feel about the world.' People started responding, and 1,000 followers turn to 10,000 and 20,000."