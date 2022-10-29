Over 100 Killed In Stampede During Halloween Festivities In South Korea

Nearly 150 people were killed, and more than 150 others were injured in a stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea.

Authorities said that dozens of people suffered from cardiac arrest and that many of the victims were crushed to death as massive crowds crammed the narrow streets in the entertainment district of the South Korean capital.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said he expects the death toll to rise as first responders continue to search for victims and transport the injured to hospitals across the city.

He said that authorities are moving bodies to a nearby gym to get them off the streets until they can be transported to the morgue.

According to the BBC, at least 100,000 people had taken to the streets to celebrate the first maskless Halloween event since the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of young people have gathered here tonight. A lot of people came to the party and club, wearing costumes, and a lot of people I've seen distraught and sad, and there are chaotic scenes," BBC reporter Hosu Lee said.

Officials have not said what caused the stampede, but NBC News reported that people were rushing to a popular bar after hearing that a celebrity was in attendance.