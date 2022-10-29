Lainey Wilson Shares What She Stole From The ‘Yellowstone’ Set

Lainey Wilson recently revealed what she stole from the set of the hit neo-Western dramaYellowstone in an interview.

"I haven't told anyone this," she began.

The singer will appear on Season 5 of Yellowstone as the character Abby. So far, she has not said much about her role on the show, or her time on its set. However, she did confirm she will sing a song. She also shared what she took from the set while filming the show, though she doesn't see it as theft, technically speaking.

"There was one day where I showed up on set and I was like, 'I don’t have deodorant on,'" Wilson said. "I went into the bunkhouse and I literally — props that had probably been sitting there since Season 1 — I used somebody’s razor and I used somebody’s deodorant.

The special two-hour Yellowstone Season 5 premiere is scheduled to arrive on November 13. Check out Wilson in the trailer for the new season below.