Taylor Hawkins Hoped To Play Foo Fighters Songs Into His 70s

Taylor Hawkins hoped he'd be playing Foo Fighters songs into his 70s, according to a new documentary Let There Be Drums.

The documentary was directed by Justin Kreutzmann, the son of Grateful Dead's Bill Kreutzmann, and features one of the last filmed interviews with the late Hawkins. Towards the end of the film, Hawkins, who died at age 50 in March, discusses his future. He said that while it'll be difficult to play Foo Fighters songs in later years, he and Dave Grohl will probably slow them down a little to make it easier.

"Hearing Taylor talk about his family and his kids watching him play – all those moments that are joyful and fun – now have this real sadness to them," Justin Kreutzmann said, adding that in light of Hawkins' death, watching the scene now is "crushing."

"This film was done before Taylor died," he continued. "This was the cut we sent him. We didn’t add or remove anything because it wouldn’t have felt real. I want people to know that this was the movie Taylor saw."

Let There Be Drums! also features interviews with a wide range of other drummers and their families, including Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Stephen Perkins, Chad Smith, and Matt Sorum. It is available to watch now via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and in select theaters. Check out the film's trailer below.