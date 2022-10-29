The Mothman: Good Samaritan Or Angel Of Death?

Days later, two couples on a double date saw a large flying man with a 10-foot wingspan and glowing red eyes standing in the road. The four young adults turned around and fled from the creature, only to find it once again blocking the street.

“They floored it and traveled up to 100 mph towards the township of Point Pleasant,” said Stewart. “As they drove though, the creature followed behind them cruising along. Some people saying it was like running at a cruising pace along the road but keeping up with them at 100mph. Others said it was flying overhead.”

The group told their local newspaper about the sighting and naturally the reporters were a bit skeptical. Who would believe in a massive, winged man with glowing eyes that could keep up with a car driving at high speeds. That is until sightings began happening in nearby towns as well. A year later, the Silver Bridge, which connects Point Pleasant to Gallipolis, Ohio collapsed, killing 46 people.

“When the bridge collapsed people started connecting the tragedy to the Mothman sightings,” said Stewart. “John Keel wrote a book in 1975 called The Mothman Prophecies. Claiming that the sightings were precognitions and premonitions that the Silver Bridge was going to collapse.”

The creature’s appearance then became associated with foretelling tragedy. Many people have said it appeared in cities across the northeast just before a terrible event. Others claim the cryptid is causing the events.