WATCH: Plane's Engine Catches On Fire During Takeoff

The engine of an IndiGo Airbus A320 traveling to Bengaluru, India, caught on fire during takeoff at New Delhi Airport.

Passengers heard a loud bang as sparks flew out of the engine as the plane sped down the runway.

"The flight would have taken off in another five to seven seconds when I saw sparks coming out, and suddenly it turned into a blaze of fire," a passenger told NDTV.

The flames were quickly put out, and the plane was moved to a parking bay.

"The fire was put out immediately," she added, "There was panic initially. But the crew comforted us. There was no sudden jerk while stopping too."

After about 90 minutes, all of the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

IndiGo said that the fire was caused by an engine malfunction.

"An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on takeoff roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay," the airline said.

One of the passengers recorded a video of the terrifying moment and shared it on Twitter.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE