D.H Peligro Of Dead Kennedys Dead At 63
By Logan DeLoye
October 30, 2022
D.H Peligro, (otherwise known as Darren Henley) drummer of popular American punk rock band Dead Kennedys, passed away on Friday at his home in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, Peligro was 63-years-old. An Instagram post shared on the band's official page detailed his cause of death to be a head injury from an accidental fall.
"Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort," the post read.
According to TMZ, police responded to the scene at 7:00 p.m on Friday and found Peligro in the bathroom of his back house. The police report obtained by TMZ stated that Peligro died of natural causes with "no foul suspected." More information will be released after an autopsy takes place. In the meantime, the band mentioned in their Instagram post that "arrangements are pending," and all "thoughts, words of comfort," and privacy during this time is appreciated.