D.H Peligro Of Dead Kennedys Dead At 63

According to TMZ, police responded to the scene at 7:00 p.m on Friday and found Peligro in the bathroom of his back house. The police report obtained by TMZ stated that Peligro died of natural causes with "no foul suspected." More information will be released after an autopsy takes place. In the meantime, the band mentioned in their Instagram post that "arrangements are pending," and all "thoughts, words of comfort," and privacy during this time is appreciated.