Jerry Garcia's Lost Pipe Missing For Decades, Found

A "spirit pipe" made specifically for late Grateful Dead lead guitarist and vocalist Jerry Garcia has recently been found after being lost for decades. According to RollingStone, the pipe had been missing for nearly 30 years and was found behind a bed in musician Merl Saunders' house in San Francisco.

Though Garcia passed away in 1995, his memory lives on in the hearts of his loved ones, fans of his music, and now, his newly-found spirit pipe. RollingStone mentioned that the pipe was crafted for Garcia by "LSD Pioneer" Augustus Owsley Stanley. Art historian and antique store owner Steve Cabella spoke highly of the "pot vessel" and referred to it as a "holy grail" due to its likely involvement in Garcia's songwriting and performing process during his years with Grateful Dead.

"I've bought party pipes from rock people before. They are just funny little things; they have no history to them. No lost story. No lost connections. This is a different object. It's sort of a holy grail in a lot of ways because obviously when Jerry was smoking this pipe he was playing music at the time and that is where he was getting the spirit from," Cabella shared with RollingStone.