Bono Declares Himself To Be A 'Swiftie'

U2 frontman Bono declared that he is a proud "Swiftie," and spoke of his appreciation for Taylor Swift's music during an interview on Friday. According to Billboard, the rock legend detailed his admiration for Taylor on the Graham Norton Show where the two appeared with Eddie Redmayne and Alex Scott. During the interview, talk show host Graham Norton asked Bono and Taylor if they had worked together in the past, or if they would consider collaborating in the future.

"Not yet, we're gonna talk about it later," Taylor told Norton.

Taylor also mentioned that Bono sent her roses when she performed in Dublin. The roses arrived with a card that said, "From your Irish fan club," and a photo was shared during the interview. Taylor praised Bono for showing her so much kindness, calling him a "truly great person."

Billboard noted that Bono was on the show to promote his new book, Surrender, and that Taylor was on to to discuss her latest album, Midnights. In addition to teasing a possible collaboration, Bono sang a portion of a song that he performed in front of Frank Sinatra, and Taylor told the audience of an interesting screen test that she did for Les Miserables with Eddie Redmayne.