25% Of Twitter's Workers To Be Laid Off As Elon Musk Takes Over: Report

Twitter is expected to lay off about 25% of its workforce as Elon Musk takes control of the social media company, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Twitter has roughly 7,000 employees, and Musk is expected to trim about 2,000 people from the company's payroll in the first round of layoffs. The layoffs will reportedly focus on people working in sales, product design and development, engineering, legal, and Twitter's trust and safety division.

The layoffs are expected to begin on November 1.

Musk previously fired several top executives, including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Finance Chief Ned Segal, and Legal Affairs and Policy Chief Vijaya Gadde. The three will be well compensated as they leave the company and are set to receive nearly $200 million in compensation. While they will each receive one year's salary and health benefits, the big payouts will come from the accelerated vesting of stock options they had yet to qualify for.

Musk has brought in several confidants to help him run the company, including David Sacks, Jason Calacanis, and his lawyer, Alex Spiro.