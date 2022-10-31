Auburn Fires Head Coach Bryan Harsin

By Jason Hall

October 31, 2022

Auburn v Ole Miss
Photo: Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers have fired head football coach Bryan Harsin, the school announced in a statement obtained by CBS Sports on Monday (October 31).

"Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program," the school said in a statement. "President Christopher Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football."

Harsin finishes his career at Auburn with a 9-12 overall record (4-9 SEC) in less than two full seasons with the program, which included a 41-27 blowout loss to Arkansas on Saturday (October 29).

The Tigers are currently sixth in the SEC West Division standings with their lone conference win coming in a 17-14 victory against Missouri on September 24.

Harsin was hired as Auburn's 27th head coach in program history in December 2020 after a successful tenure at Boise State, which followed one season at Arkansas State.

The Boise native went 69-19 (5-0 Mountain West Conference) during seven seasons (2014-20) with the Broncos and 7-5 (5-2 Sun Belt Conference) during his lone season with the Red Wolves in 2013.

