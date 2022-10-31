Delphi Murders Suspect Charged In Killing Of Two Teen Girls

The Indiana State Police announced that the man suspected of killing two teenage girls in 21017 has been charged with two counts of murder.

Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Friday after a five-year investigation into the murders of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13. Their bodies were found on February 14, 2017, in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, where they had been hiking the day before.

Authorities did not reveal any details about the case during a Monday (October 31) morning press conference.

"While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest — today is not that day." Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said.

"This investigation is far from complete," he added.

According to WXIN, investigators searched Allen's home last Friday and focused on a fire pit in his backyard. It is unknown how Allen became a suspect in the case. He was never publicly named as a person of interest or suspect in the case. Officials did not say if he had any relation to Ron Logan, who was questioned by police because the girls' bodies were found on his property. Logan was never named as a suspect and died in January.

Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bond.