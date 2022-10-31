Florida Boy Found In Canada Months After Kidnapping

Authorities have found a 6-year-old Florida boy who's been missing for months in Canada, according to WPLG.

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday (October 30) that Jorge "Jojo" Morales was discovered unharmed in Moncton, New Brunswick. A Good Samaritan spotted the child in a Walmart and called the police, according to Yanet Leal Concepcion, Jojo’s mother.

“I’m just so grateful for that person because it just took that,” Concepcion told reporters. “I’m just so happy because my son is okay, I feared the worst.”

Jojo was reportedly kidnapped on August 27 by his father and Concepcion's ex-husband, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Liliam Pena Morales. The trail went cold once they crossed the Canadian border until that fateful phone call Sunday. Both of them were arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police.