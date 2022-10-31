Millions Of Instagram Users Find Their Accounts Suspended, Can't Log In

By Bill Galluccio

October 31, 2022

FRANCE-US-SOCIAL-MEDIA-INSTAGRAM
Photo: Getty Images

Millions of Instagram users have been reporting issues logging into the social media platform on Monday (October 31) morning. While many couldn't log in, others were shocked to receive a message that their account had been suspended.

"We suspended your account on October 31, 2022. There are 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision," the message reads.

The users are given the option to dispute their suspension.

Those who were able to log in noticed their follower accounts had dropped off drastically from the day before.

Instagram confirmed the issue and said they are working to fix the problems.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown," the company wrote on Twitter.

According to TechCrunchseveral users were able to get back into their accounts by verifying their email addresses and phone numbers.

