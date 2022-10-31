This 'Glee' Character Was Originally Written For Justin Timberlake

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Glee could have been a very different show. On the first episode of the new iHeartRadio podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed with the show's former stars Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), creator Ryan Murphy detailed his early vision for Glee. During the interview, Murphy revealed that the show's main character, Mr. William "Shue" Schuester, was actually written with Justin Timberlake in mind.

"When we were writing the pilot, I've never really talked about this, that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake. Mr. Schue was written for Justin," he said. The episode ended there but part two will air next week and will include more details about Timberlake's ties to the show.

Elsewhere in the episode, Murphy revealed the original script that was written by his co-creator Ian Brennan was much heavier and darker compared to the final product. "Mr. Schue, I believe, was a crystal meth addict in Ian's script," he said. "The NC-17 version of show choir with a weird protagonist who was unraveling."

However, Murphy asked Brennan to rework the script since he wanted the show to be light-hearted. "I just need something optimistic," he explained.

Justin Timberlake
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.