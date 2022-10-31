Tom DeLonge Shares Important New Details About 'Monsters Of California'

Tom DeLonge's name's been buzzing lately because of his return to blink-182; however, the musician still has a bunch of non-music projects in the works, including his directorial debut Monsters of California. He's been teasing the movie for two years now, and it looks like fans will finally be able to watch it soon. As Deadline reports, Screen Media acquired worldwide rights to the sci-fi film.

“If you take skateboarders, UFOs and Bigfoot, which pretty much sums up my entire life, you get a wild ride that will remind everyone of our early love of Amblin Films that inspired so many,” DeLonge said in a statement. “I’m so thankful that Screen Media believed in me and my partner Stan Spry to create a coming-of-age adventure that will give the entire family a thrill that they won’t ever forget.”

“We are excited to be bringing Tom Delonge’s feature film directorial debut to audiences,” said Seth Needle, EVP Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media. “We know that fans of both Tom’s music with Blink-182 and his work in the field of extraterrestrials and UFOs will love going on this sci-fi adventure. As the band returns to arenas, and global interest around UFOs builds, we couldn’t be more thrilled with our timing in releasing this exciting movie. When you see Monsters of California you, too, will be sure ‘Aliens Exist!’”

In addition to directing the movie, DeLonge also co-wrote the script and wrote/performed original music.