Twitter May Start Charging People To Keep Their Blue Checkmarks

As Elon Musk takes the reigns at Twitter, one of his first orders of business is to revamp the social media company's verification system.

According to a report from The Verge, verified users with a blue checkmark next to their names will have to fork over $20 a month if they want to keep their verified status.

Verified users will have 90 days to sign up for the subscription service to keep their blue checkmark.

"The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted in reply to a question from a spaceflight photographer about getting verified.

Musk reportedly gave employees until November 7 to roll out the new subscription service or face termination.

The social media company already offers a subscription service for $4.99 a month that includes several features, such as a bookmarks folder, access to ad-free articles on various websites, custom app icons, and the ability to undo tweets.