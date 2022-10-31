Twitter May Start Charging People To Keep Their Blue Checkmarks

By Bill Galluccio

October 31, 2022

US-INTERNET-MERGER-TWITTER-MUSK
Photo: Getty Images

As Elon Musk takes the reigns at Twitter, one of his first orders of business is to revamp the social media company's verification system.

According to a report from The Verge, verified users with a blue checkmark next to their names will have to fork over $20 a month if they want to keep their verified status.

Verified users will have 90 days to sign up for the subscription service to keep their blue checkmark.

"The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted in reply to a question from a spaceflight photographer about getting verified.

Musk reportedly gave employees until November 7 to roll out the new subscription service or face termination.

The social media company already offers a subscription service for $4.99 a month that includes several features, such as a bookmarks folder, access to ad-free articles on various websites, custom app icons, and the ability to undo tweets.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.