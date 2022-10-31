Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt spend most of their time writing hits with Green Day, but every once and a while they transform into The Coverups — a side project that only plays cover songs. Over the weekend, they played an intimate show at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge that doubled as a Halloween party.

Decked out in costumes, Armstrong, Dirnt, and their side project bandmates ripped through a 36-song set of covers that included a tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last week, with "Great Balls of Fire." The epic set also featured covers of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and lots of Misfits material because what's more fitting for Halloween?

Watch the "Great Balls of Fire" cover and check out the full setlist below.