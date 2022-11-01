Burglars Ransack Texas Shoe Store In Hopes Of Big Score But Get Bamboozled

Burglars who hit a shoe store in Fort Worth thought they would make off with pairs and pairs of Nikes, Yeezys and other high-end shoes. The store owner had other plans.

Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, shared a video on Facebook that shows three masked burglars ransacking his store's backroom in hopes of a big score. Steward, however, opened his store with loss prevention as one of his top priorities, according to FOX 4. The back window was unable to be breached, so the suspects used a different entrance that was locked with two padlocks. Steward said he imagined a crowbar was used so they could gain access. The burglars made it to the store's backroom; the sales floor was barricaded off by another steel gate.

"It would have taken them a good while to get into this part of the store. I'm thankful I had the preventatives I did," Steward told the news outlet.

The video shows the three suspects scouring through shoe boxes — but they didn't realize there was another preventative measure keeping them from a big score. Steward only keeps one shoe in every box! The burglars didn't realize this until they had already grabbed several of them.

Despite this, the burglars were still able to flee the scene with thousands of dollars in merchandise, not including the damage they made to the store. "It's sad. You can tell in the video these kids are young. There will be more gates more bars put in place. We'll put in alarms," the Laced Connection owner said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department. Steward said he's offering a $1,000 reward for any information on the individuals or the shoes taken. You can watch the video of the burglary below: