Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies After Drowning In A Swimming Pool

Nigerian police got the call about Davido's son from one of the staff members at his home. The person called in at 21:00 GMT (5:00 PM EST). Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin told the BBC that eight staff members were all invited for questioning. If anyone has an open case, they would be arrested on site.



"We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death," Hundeyin said. "His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night."



Adeleke's death comes at a time when the artist's family is supposed to be celebrating. Not only did they observe their child's birthday last month but Davido and Chioma are also planning a wedding. The couple recently announced plans to get married next year. Now, instead of planning a wedding, they'll have to begin plans for a funeral.



Rest in peace, Ifeanyi Adeleke.