Delta Air Lines Pilots Overwhelmingly Vote In Favor Of A Strike

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said that 99% of Delta Air Lines pilots voted in favor of authorizing a strike if they are unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

"Today, Delta's nearly 15,000 pilots sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a contract that reflects the value we bring to Delta Air Lines as frontline leaders and long-term stakeholders," said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, who chairs Delta's pilot union.

The pilots have been locked in tense negotiations with the airline for several years. The talks began in 2019 but were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the vote signals the pilots are willing to strike, that does not mean a strike is imminent. The union must be granted permission from the federal National Mediation board, which must first declare that the negotiations are at an impasse. Then, after a 30-day cooling-off period, the pilots could go on strike if they cannot reach an agreement on a new contract.

Ambrosi said that the pilots do not want to go on strike. He is hoping the vote will spur Delta to make some concessions.

"Meanwhile, our negotiations have dragged on for too long. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike," Ambrosi said. "The ball is in management's court. It's time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots."

Delta Air Lines said the vote will not impact operations and is "confident that the parties will reach an agreement."

"ALPA's stated purpose for the vote is simply to gain leverage in our pilot contract negotiations," a company spokesperson said. "We are confident that the parties will reach an agreement that is fair and equitable, as we always have in past negotiations."