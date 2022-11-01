Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico

A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press.

Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.

A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said a corpse was initially found inside an automatic teller booth with a message referring to a drug cartel last Wednesday (October 26) before a stray dog ran off with the corpse's head.

A video shared online showed the dog holding the head in its mouth by the neck while trotting down a dark street, which police believe was the animal trying to find a safe place to eat it.

Officers eventually wrestled the head away from the dog's clutches.

Zacatecas has experienced a significant amount of violence recently as the site of an extended turf war between local gangs backed by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels, the AP reports.

Drug cartels in Mexico have been known to leave behind notes after incidents in which victims' remains are dismembered as a form of intimidation toward rivals or authorities.