Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator Adam Zimmer Dead At 38

Zimmer had worked as an analyst with the Cincinnati Bengals in July, following several seasons coaching under his father in Minnesota.

The younger Zimmer joined the Vikings staff with his father in 2014, initially serving as a linebackers coach before adding co-defensive coordinator to his title in 2020, working alongside Andre Patterson, who also took on the duties while retaining his role as defensive line coach.

Adam Zimmer had also worked as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2006-09 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010-12, before working as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013, joining his father during his final season as the team's defensive coordinator before being hired as the Vikings' head coach.

Mike Zimmer is currently working as an analyst for Jackson State University under head coach Deion Sanders, who he coached during their shared tenures with the Dallas Cowboys.