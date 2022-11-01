Ime Udoka Is 'Strong Frontrunner' For Another NBA Job: Report

Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has reportedly "emerged as a strong frontrunner" for the Brooklyn Nets' head coaching position, the Athletic Senior Insider Shams Charania reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported that the Celtics were willing to let Udoka "leave for another job," shortly after reports of the Nets and Steve Nash's reported mutual decision to part ways on Tuesday (November 1).

Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn will serve as the team's acting head coach during Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, but the team reportedly plans to target Udoka, former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and others, as potential head coaching options, according to Wojnarowski.

Udoka, who is currently serving a team-enforced season-long suspension, had previously worked as the Nets' assistant coach during the 2020-21 season prior to being hired by the Celtics in 2021.