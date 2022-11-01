SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches Secret Mission For The U.S. Military

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy returned to space for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday (November 1) morning. The massive rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and carried two classified satellites into geostationary orbit as part of a mission with the United States Space Force called USSF-44.

According to Space.com, one of the satellites is known as TETRA-1. The microsatellite was manufactured by Millennium Space Systems and was "created for various prototype missions in and around geosynchronous Earth orbit."

No information was released about TETRA-1's mission, and no details are known about the second satellite.

After the launch, SpaceX was able to recover two of three rocket boosters from the Falcon Heavy so they could be refurbished for future missions. The third rocket booster fell safely into the ocean, as planned.

The Falcon Heavy is currently the most powerful spaceship in the world, but it will likely lose that title later this month. On November 14, NASA is scheduled to use its Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket to send an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the moon as part of the Artemis 1 mission to return humans to the lunar surface.