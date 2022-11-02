Seattle-Area Wine Tasting Room Shutting Down: 'Sad To See Them Go'

A popular wine-tasting room in the Seattle area will shutter before the end of the year, according to KOMO.

Woodinville Wine Country, the tasting room of The Columbia Winery, will serve its last customers on December 23, the winery's parent company E. & J. Gallo confirmed in a statement to reporters. It's been serving both tourists and locals since 1988.

"As part of this consideration, E. & J. Gallo Winery spent over a year exploring options in the region for an alternate tasting room site, and we were not able to find a combination of location and business plan that would be viable," the company wrote in part.

Wine club members found out about the closing from an email recently sent from Columbia Winery.

"I was actually very surprised, I'm in the wine club, I'm sad to see them go, but it's always exciting because it means someone new is coming," Molly Forbes told KOMO.

Woodinville Mayor Mike Millman called the tasting room a "special" part of the city.

"We would also like to wish Columbia the best of luck and hope they can one day return operations to our thriving City," Millman said. "With over 130 wine tasting rooms, breweries, and locally distilled whisky, plus numerous delicious dining options, Woodinville remains a destination for all types of food and beverage enthusiasts."

