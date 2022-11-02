This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America

A Tennessee restaurant is getting some national attention for its menu of quick bites perfect for a fast meal.

TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best restaurants around the country to grab a delicious quick bite. While several eateries were found in major cities like New York and Chicago, one small town in Tennessee managed to grab a spot on the list thanks to a longtime popular burger joint.

According to the TripAdvisor, Burger Master Drive-In in Townsend has some of the best quick bites in America. The restaurant has been "mastering savory eats and sweet treats" since first opening 1967, according to its website, including burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, ice cream, shakes and floats, and even a dog treat so your favorite furry friend can get in on the action.

Burger Master is open on select dates throughout the year and recently closed its fall season at the end of October. But don't worry, they'll be back in time for the spring season in March. Keep up-to-date on the restaurant's hours by checking out its website or following along on social media.

Burger Master is located at 8439 TN-73 in Townsend, about 30 miles south of Knoxville.

Check out TripAdvisor's full list to see the site's recommendations for the best fast dining in the country.