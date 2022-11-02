WATCH: 'Greedy' Woman Empties Buckets Of Halloween Candy At Florida Home
By Zuri Anderson
November 2, 2022
A Florida YouTuber's Halloween turned sour after he caught an adult woman taking hordes of candy from his home.
Andy Signore, a popular streamer who runs Popcorned Planet, said he was trick-or-treating with his children when he spotted something unusual on a doorbell app. He watched a woman dressed in a barmaid costume dumping buckets full of candy into her container and walking away.
“This delightful ADULT WOMAN decided to dump BOTH buckets of candy from my porch, so no other children could get any,” he tweeted alongside the doorbell camera footage. The post blew up, gaining nearly 500,000 views as of Wednesday morning (November 2).
This delightful ADULT WOMAN decided to dump BOTH buckets of candy from my porch, so no other children could get any. Should we make her famous?! 🎃Happy Halloween! #CandyThief pic.twitter.com/rpw6aqqLdk— Andy Signore (@andysignore) November 1, 2022
At one point in the video, the adult trick-or-treater looked at the camera, and Signore said it's because "he called her out - but Ring doesn’t record the other side for some reason." Several Twitter users and Signore himself were shocked and kept going despite getting caught red-handed.
“I expected some teens to be greedy, but I couldn’t believe an adult woman would take it all," Signore told WFLA. “It was super mean. Who needs that much candy that badly?”
The content creator wants the woman to apologize for taking the candy and to make a donation to a children's charity or school.