A Florida YouTuber's Halloween turned sour after he caught an adult woman taking hordes of candy from his home.

Andy Signore, a popular streamer who runs Popcorned Planet, said he was trick-or-treating with his children when he spotted something unusual on a doorbell app. He watched a woman dressed in a barmaid costume dumping buckets full of candy into her container and walking away.

“This delightful ADULT WOMAN decided to dump BOTH buckets of candy from my porch, so no other children could get any,” he tweeted alongside the doorbell camera footage. The post blew up, gaining nearly 500,000 views as of Wednesday morning (November 2).