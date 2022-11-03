Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Was In The U.S. Illegally

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that David DePape, the man who allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home, was in the United States illegally.

DePape is a Canadian citizen and entered the United States in March 2008 at the San Ysidro port of entry along the southern border as a temporary visitor. Canadian citizens do not need a visa to enter the U.S., but their stays are limited to roughly six months.

DePape could face deportation after his criminal trials have concluded. DePape is facing multiple federal and state charges for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and brutally attacking her husband, Paul, with a hammer. He remains hospitalized with severe injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

He has pleaded guilty to state charges of attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and her family. He has not been arraigned on federal charges but is expected to plead not guilty to those charges as well.

Investigators said that DePape was looking for the Speaker when he barged into her home, yelling, "Where's Nancy?" He reportedly had a list of other targets he planned to attack, including several prominent politicians.