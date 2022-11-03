Stevie Nicks And Billy Joel Team Up For Iconic Co-Headlining Shows

By Ginny Reese

November 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are teaming up for a few co-headlining shows in 2023. Nicks posted about the shows on Instagram, writing, "Excited to hit the road with the amazing [Billy Joel] in 2023."

The "Landslide" singer only listed three dates so far in the post, but put a her caption suggests there may be additional shows added. She simply wrote, "More soon!" Check out the iconic duo on the following dates:

  • Friday, March 10th, 2023: Inglewood, CA at SoFi Stadium
  • Saturday, April 8th, 2023: Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium
  • Friday, May 19th, 2023: Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

Fans are freaking out about the two coming together for the co-headlining shows. One user commented, "MY DREAM COME TRUE, MY TWO FAVORITES TOGETHER." Another wrote, "Holy Mother of all shows. Wow!"

Tickets for the shows go on sale on November 11th at 10 a.m. local time. Keep up-to-date with added shows and purchase tickets at www.stevienicksofficial.com.

