Stevie Nicks And Billy Joel Team Up For Iconic Co-Headlining Shows

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are teaming up for a few co-headlining shows in 2023. Nicks posted about the shows on Instagram, writing, "Excited to hit the road with the amazing [Billy Joel] in 2023."

The "Landslide" singer only listed three dates so far in the post, but put a her caption suggests there may be additional shows added. She simply wrote, "More soon!" Check out the iconic duo on the following dates: