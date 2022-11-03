This Is Florida's Best Sandwich

Sandwiches are lunch favorites and can be eaten just about anywhere. Whether you're having a picnic, need to eat something on the go, or just want a quick bite, a well-crafted sandwich can go a long way. To honor this American classic, Food & Wine found the best sandwich in every state.

"On this list, you will not necessarily find the most fashionable or visually appealing—all we wanted were icons and legends, the sandwiches that have stood the test of time," according to the magazine. "We wanted the ones with an extreme sense of belonging, the sandwiches people would fight for, and possibly over. There were strict parameters; no burgers, no hot dogs, no burritos, no tacos, and in nearly all cases, no barbecue."

If you're in Florida, the best sandwich you can get is a Cuban sandwich! Writers recommended two places to grab one:

"The restaurant—Columbia, pride of Ybor—are still with us, thankfully. Like always, you'll find yours served on Florida's best Cuban bread, baked since 1915 just around the corner at La Segunda. Florida is a big state of course, filled with people who have a lot of ideas about where to find the best Cuban-style sandwich. Down south in Miami, make the slightly chaotic Enriqueta's your first stop, where they'll stuff croquetas into your Cubano if you like, and yes, you do like, very much so.