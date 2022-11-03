This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

November 3, 2022

grilled cheese spinach and tomato sandwich on concrete background
Photo: Getty Images

Grilled cheese is an American delicacy. In its most basic form, this dish is crafted with bread and cheese. Throughout the years, the simple, yet satisfying staple has been served in many different and creative ways. Some of these sandwiches are made with meat and vegetables, while others feature mac and cheese and complimentary garnishes. Grilled cheese sandwiches served in any form are often accompanied by a hearty bowl of tomato soup, and the pairing is iconic. Despite your preference and the many options that are available, there is one restaurant in Georgia that serves this item better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best grilled cheese sandwich in all of Georgia can be found at Cooks & Soldiers in Atlanta. LoveFood recommended ordering the Bikini.

Here is what Lovefood detailed about the delicious dish:

"Cooks & Soldiers may call it the Bikini but others call it the best grilled cheese – ever. The restaurant serves Basque food, with perfect tapas like patatas bravas and grilled octopus. Yet, it’s the Bikini, made with white Cheddar, jamón ibérico and black truffle, that really gets people talking. In fact, these bite-size sandwiches are so good that those who have tried them often can’t stop raving about them. It’s one of the few mainstays on the menu."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.