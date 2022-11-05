Aaron Carter Found Dead At 34

Aaron Carter, the pop singer-turned rapper, has died. He was 34.

Law enforcement officials reportedly confirmed to TMZ that they received a 911 call around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning (November 5), and homicide detectives arrived at the scene, though no evidence of foul play was found. TMZ notes that homicide detectives investigate death scenes of this nature as standard operating procedure. Carter was apparently found in a bathtub at his California home.

Carter was born on December 7, 1987 in Tampa, Florida, to Jane and Robert Carter. Beginning his career at age 7, Carter skyrocketed to fame as a child and a teen, according to his bio on IMDb. He released songs like “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and others. He released his first self-titled album in 1997, followed by Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000 and several other projects in the early 2000s and beyond. Carter released a single, “My Friend,” earlier this year. The “I Want Candy” singer also previously toured with the Backstreet Boys, which includes his older brother, Nick Carter. Carter was also known for his appearance in movies and TV shows throughout his carer, including Sabrina The Teenage Witch, 7th Heaven, Lizzie McGuire and more.

Carter’s cause of death was not immediately known as of publication time.