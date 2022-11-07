Kevin Durant Expresses Interest In Owning NFL Franchise

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has expressed interest in being part of the Washington Commanders' potential new ownership group.

Durant, a native of Washington, D.C. and lifelong Commanders fan, addressed team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder's announcement that they hired Bank of America Securities to consider "potential transactions" last week, as well as reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and hip-hop legend turned entrepreneur Jay-Z were interested in a partnership to purchase the NFL franchise.

"In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," Durant told ESPN on Sunday (November 6). "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it's somebody nice. I heard Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."

Durant, a former NBA regular-season MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP, has an estimated net worth of $92.1 million career earnings, which ranked sixth among the world's highest-paid athletes, according to Forbes' list published in May.