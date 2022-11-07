'Putin's Chef' Yevgeny Prigozhin Admits To Interfering In U.S. Elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to admit that Russia has interfered in elections in the United States. Prigozhin did not provide specific details but said that Russian efforts to interfere in U.S. elections will continue.

"I will answer you very subtly and delicately, and I apologize. I will allow a certain ambiguity. Gentlemen, we interfered, we interfere, and we will interfere," Prigozhin said on Telegram, according to CNN.

"Carefully, precisely, surgically, and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," he added.

Prigozhin is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies and advisors. He has been dubbed "Putin's chef" because he runs a catering company that handles all the food contracts for the Russian government.

Prigozhin has used his vast wealth to fund the Internet Research Agency, a known troll farm that conducts operations in many western nations. He has also provided funding for a private mercenary group that has been accused of committing war crimes in several countries, including Ukraine.

Prigozhin has been sanctioned by the United States and was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States by special counsel Robert Mueller in 2018.