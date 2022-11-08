Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing

By Dani Medina

November 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We finally have a Powerball jackpot winner! A resident in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in Monday (November 7) night's historic drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot. The drawing was delayed, and the jackpot had swelled to $2.04 billion by the time of the drawing.

While the winner wasn't in the Lone Star State, a lucky Texas resident is still rolling in the dough after matching five of the numbers (10-33-41-47-56), but not the Powerball number (10). The Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (November 8) that a lottery player won $1 million in the drawing. The winning ticket, which was not a Quick Pick, was sold at C's Speedy Mart at 7433 1/2 Bissonnet Street in Houston.

In the same drawing, 18 Texans won $50,000 — six of which Power Played to double their winnings. In total, 869,383 Texas residents won at least $4 in the Powerball drawing.

Now that someone has won the Powerball jackpot, it'll reset to $20 million for Wednesday's drawing, which has an estimated cash value of $9.8 million.

In more lottery news, a Cedar Park resident claimed $1 million in the October 31 Powerball drawing. The winning Quick Pick ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Reserve by Camco at 1050 Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park, the Texas Lottery also announced on Tuesday. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, had a ticket that matched all five white ball numbers drawn (13-19-36-39-59), but not the red Powerball number (13). A Balch Springs resident also took home some money, winning $1 million from the $1,000,000 Diamond Riches scratch-ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at Grand Central Express at 102 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.

