Popular California Ski Resorts To Open On These Dates

Winter is quickly approaching, and what better way to ring in the season than by spending a weekend at one of California's best ski resorts. The Golden State houses some of the most popular slopes in America, and they might be opening sooner than you think. KTLA mentioned that fresh snow, in addition to prime snowmaking conditions, are the perfect combination for ski resorts to start the season.

According to a list compiled by KTLA, one of California's most popular ski resorts is already open. Mammoth Mountain opened on November 5th, nearly two weeks before the rest. Heavenly, Snow Summit, and Northstar California will open on November 18th. Mountain High will open shortly after with a date set for November 19th.

"Palisades Tahoe, Sugar Bowl Resort, and Soda Springs" will be the last resorts opening in November. KTLA noted that "Bear Mountain, Kirkwood, Boreal Mountain Resort, Tahoe Donner, Mt. Baldy, Ski China Peak, Homewood Mountain Resort, Dodge Ridge, June Mountain, Bear Valley, Mt. Shasta Ski Park, Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area, Sierra-at-Tahoe," and Snow Valley will all open in December, just in time for the holidays. The Donner Ski Ranch is set to open on February 1, 2023.

For a list of exact opening dates visit KTLA's website.